It did not take Oregon Tech long to find the back of the net Sunday morning.
Nyah Kendall notched two goals, her fourth and fifth of the season, in less than 45 seconds to give the Hustlin’ Owls a solid lead barely six minutes into the nonconference women’s soccer match against William Jessup University.
By match end, Tech had a 5-0 win to even its season record at 2-2-1.
“I was nervous coming in(to the season),” the freshman from Hidden Valley High School said, “but my teammates helped me learn. It’s a different style of play than I am used to. I give it all to my teammates.”
She added an assist Sunday, to give the Tech turf terror four goals and two assists over the weekend as OIT opened its home season.
“Once we got that first goal, our energy picked up,” said senior Salyna Blue, who had two assists Sunday.
“I think we realized we were the better team, and we had more opportunities when we passed the ball. We were a little sluggish to start, but I’m happy with our performance.”
After three tough road matches to open the season, Tech dominated its two home openers.
The passing game was huge.
“We’ve been practicing with the wings and getting through balls to the net,” Blue said.
Kendall was a big part of that over the weekend.
“I’ve always played that way, but if someone has a better opportunity, I want to give the ball to them,” Kendall said.
OIT will complete its nonleague schedule at 7 p.m. Thursday when it plays at California Merced, and then will return home to host three straight Cascade Collegiate Conference matches, starting with Southern Oregon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
“I’m excited for conference to start,” Blue said.
TECH TALK n Jenna Stiehr and Alyx Burkhartzyemeyer shared Sunday’s shutout, and each had one save. Tech now has gone just over 235 minutes without allowing a goal. n Amanda Seward scored her first two goals of the season against William Jessup, Haley Janky had one and Blue finished with two assists. Kyra Mull had the other OIT assist. n Tech had 23 shots Sunday, 16 on goal, while it limited the Warriors to two shots, both of which were on goal. n OIT finished the weekend with 48 total shots, 31 of which were on goal in scoring 14 times. n Before the month is out, OIT will also have hosted the University of Providence and Carroll College in conference clashes.