Oregon Tech defeated The College of Idaho, 1-0, Saturday for their its conference win of the season, and remain unbeaten for the year.
Before the game, Tech’s athletic trainer, Kelly Caleb, said: “Tell them the truth, we are awesome!” and the Hustlin’ Owls were nothing but awesome throughout the game.
The Owls started out strong from the beginning, and the energy continued to build throughout. It was obvious the team is made up not only of incredible athletes, but athletes who are able to work efficiently as a team to accomplish their goals.
Senior Salyna Blue said: “We’ve been working a lot on attacking. We’ve always been a strong defensive team, but these last couple of practices, we have seen a lot of progress in our offense.”
Junior Kyra Mull added: “This game, something just clicked.”
Clicked it did. The Hustlin’ Owls had a total of 19 shots, whereas College of Idaho had only seven.
This effort paid off.
Blue had scored the lone goal.
On the other end of the field, goalkeeper Jenna Stiehr was making as many impressive saves as the rest of the team was attacks.
In one possession in the second half, Stiehr deflected a shot on one side of the goal, and within seconds, was on the ground on the other side of the goal stopping a shot from another player.
Mull said: “We are a family. It’s great to all have similar goals and work together to achieve them.”
In addition to practicing attacks, the team takes unique perspective on preparing for games.
Rather than watching film or focusing on the other team’s game, Mull said: “Coach (Brandon Porter) tells us to focus on our game, not theirs. We know our strong points and capitalize on our opportunities.”
With all the effort put in behind the scenes, Blue said this was the outcome the team expected.
“We haven’t lost at home in a long time, and we try to protect our field. It’s our goal to win a Cascade Conference championship, and we can do that by taking it one game at a time and winning as a team.”