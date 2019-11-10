Oregon Tech methodically pulled away from Pacific Union Saturday at Danny Miles, 84-46, to claim its first women’s basketball victory of the season.
The Pioneers held two early leads, at 3-2 and 6-4.
Kristin Farrell then drained a three-point basketball 2½ minutes into the game to give OIT the lead for good, 7-6, and start a 10-0 spurt which allowed the Hustlin’ Owls to take control of the game.
With just minutes left in the first period, Kylie Meadows scored on a layup as Tech went up, 20-10.
Faith Williams made a free throw for the Pioneers with just under two minutes left in the quarter.
The next time the visitors scored, OIT had rolled off 26 straight points, a run which ended when Amanda Constant hit a three-point shot.
Elissa Root’s two free throws ended the run.
In the second half, Tech would roll to a 58-28 lead when Abby Kreiser, playing her first game of the season for OIT, made a pair of free throws. Kreiser and Constant are the two most experienced players on the Tech roster.
Tech’s biggest lead was 36 points, which OIT held three times in the game.
Tech’s balanced scoring had just two players in double figures, led by Meadows with 12 points. Constant had 10. Maddyson Tull and Farrell both added nine points for OIT, while Courtney Clemmer, Carissa Twitchell and Kreiser all had eight.
Tull and Clemmer both had seven OIT rebounds, and Tech held a 48-29 edge on the backboards.
Reeves led OIT with four assists, with five other players each having three to help the Hustlin’ Owls have assists on 23 of their 31 baskets.
OIT has little time to enjoy the win, however.
Tech travels to Linfield for another nonleague game today, and then will be at home next weekend as the Hustlin’ Owls play host to their annual tournament. OIT will meet California Merced Friday and Simpson University next Saturday.