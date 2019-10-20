SALEM — Kylie Cowell scored late in the first half and her goal was all Oregon Tech needed to post a crucial, 1-0, Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s soccer victory Saturday at Corban.
Salyna Blue, who played a key role in Friday’s win at Northwest Christian, had the assist to set Cowell up with the only goal of Saturday’s match and let the OIT defense take things from there as the Hustlin’ Owls notched their eighth shutout of the season.
Tech put eight of its 14 shots against Corban on goal against a Corban team which entered the match battling OIT in the standings as teams scramble for the league’s eight playoff berths.
“This was a gritty road win for the team,” OIT coach Brandon Porter said after Tech upped its league record to 6-0-2. The Hustlin’ Owls, who host Multnomah and Warner Pacific next weekend, are 9-2-3 on the year.
“Beating a team like Corban at their place is always something to appreciate,” Porter said, “and the ladies performed well this weekend.”
In a balanced match which saw the Warriors also have 14 shots, Tech’s defense was huge.
The effort dropped Corban to 5-4-1 in league play, and 8-6-1 overall.
Friday’s Match
Oregon Tech 2, Northwest Christian 0
EUGENE — Oregon Tech scored two goals in just over 30 seconds midway through the first half and used them to post a 2-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s soccer victory at Northwest Christian Friday in Tech’s first match after having been named the league’s Team of the Week.
Blue scored an unassisted goal 22½ minutes into the contest to give OIT the lead.
Forty seconds later, she assist Maddie Miller on a goal to cap the scoring in a match in which the Hustlin’ Owls outshot the host Beacons, 36-2. Tech had 10 shots on goal, NCU one.