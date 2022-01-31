The Tech women split their weekend games at Danny Miles Court, taking of care of business against Evergreen State on Friday, but falling to Northwest University in a tight game on Saturday.
The Owls never trailed in their 74-66 win over the Geoducks (5-13, 4-11 CCC) on Friday. Sophomore Maddyson Tull posted a season-high 22 points in the win to go along with her nine rebounds.
Freshman Shelby Blodgett secured another double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Fellow freshman Olivia Sprague put up 14 points while junior Melissa Lee grabbed 10 rebounds and scored seven points.
Then on Saturday, Northwest (13-9, 7-8) leaned on a strong second half to down Tech 58-54. The Owls held on to the lead for much of the first half, but both sides traded the lead for much of the second.
Tech took a one-point lead with a little over three minutes to go in the final quarter, but only managed a free throw for the rest of the contest while Northwest scored six points.
The Owls shot 33 percent from the field but their opponents were a slightly worse 31.3 percent. Tech did have 21 turnovers, cutting short multiple possessions.
Sprague scored 11 points plus seven rebounds. Blodgett registered another double-double on 11 points and 11 boards. Blodgett has been unstoppable under the basket in recent games as she’s posted four double-doubles in her last five games.
Currently in fifth place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, the Owls (16-6, 9-6 CCC) will need to string together multiple wins to reach the conference’s upper echelon. They’ll have to do it against some tough competition as three of their final seven games are against top-four teams in the conference.
They have a massive game against fourth-place Bushnell (15-9, 12-4) in Eugene on Friday night. Then on Saturday they continue up the I-5 to Salem to face Corban (4-19, 3-13).