ROHNERT PARK, Calif. — Oregon Tech sits in sixth place after the first round of play Monday in the Sonoma State Fall Invitational women’s golf tournament.
In a tournament in which the Hustlin’ Owls are just one of two NAIA teams, Tech finished Monday’s play with a 313, which has OIT 10 strokes out of third place in the 13-team competition. The Academy of Arts from San Francisco and Sonoma State share the lead at 297.
In the battle for medalist honors, Alexis Esguerra of Cal State East Bay finished the first round with an even par 72 on the 6,016-yard women’s course.
Six players are tied for second at 73.
Tech’s individual leader was Ashley Zhu, who is No. 20 at 77. OIT’s Stephanie Koza and Aerin Song are tied for 24th, each a stroke back at 78.
“We had a very average day today, and will look to move up the leaderboard (today),” OIT coach Jeff Corkill said of the only regular season tournament this year for women only.
“None of the ladies played particularly well, and none of them played particularly poorly. We hope to break out in the second round in a positive direction.”
The second round begins at 10 a.m. today at The Foxtail Golf Club.