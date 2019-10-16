ROHNERT PARK, Calif. — Oregon Tech’s women made a limited improvement Tuesday in the second round of the Sonoma State Fall Invitational golf tournament at the Foxtail Golf Course.
Because of a best round of 301 by Biola University, however, OIT slipped to seventh place in the team race of the 13-school meet. The Hustlin’ Owls finished seven strokes behind Biola in a meet which featured, for the most part, NCAA Division II schools.
Host Sonoma State also finished with a 301 Tuesday and won the tournament with a two-day total of 498, while the Academy of Arts of San Francisco was second at 606.
Point Loma Nazarene’s Alli Kim claimed medalist honors with a 2-over 73-73—146, and finished one stroke ahead of Cristina Picariello of the host school.
For OIT, Aerin Song moved up seven places in the final individual standings, and finished tied for 17th place with a 154.
Stephanie Koza and Ashley Zhu both were a stroke back.
First-round leader Alexis Esguerra of Cal State East Bay, who played at even par Monday, struggled Tuesday and finished tied with Song at 154.
Song was one of 22 players with two or more birdies for the tournament, while Zhu was one of 14 players to finish with 13 pars over the 36-hole competition on the 6,016-yard course. OIT’s Payton Canon tied for third in par 3 scoring with a 2.75, or one under for the tournament.
“It was a good experience for our girls to play in such a large, mostly Division II, tournament, and for us to be only seven strokes away from third place when we didn’t play our best says a lot about the future of this team,” OIT coach Jeff Corkill said.
The tournament ended the fall portion of the golf year for Tech, and the Hustlin’ Owls will return to action March 7-8 when Tech hosts its spring invitational at the Eagle Point Golf Course.