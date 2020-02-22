There still is magic at Danny Miles Court.
Oregon Tech’s women’s basketball team needed it, too.
Down, 18-2, 6½ minutes into Friday’s game against Warner Pacific, the Hustlin’ Owls looked to be in deep trouble.
Dominating the backboards, taking advantage of second chances and having great play from its nonstarters, OIT rallied for a crucial 76-67 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory.
“At the beginning, we had to get into a flow,” freshman Emma McKenney said.
Tech was able to cut its deficit to nine points by the end of the first quarter, four points late in the second period and finally take the lead with 4½ minutes left to play in the third.
OIT led the rest of the night and would open a trio of nine-point leads in the fourth period.
“We wanted to push the ball,” junior Amanda Constant said after a near double-double effort while playing ill. She finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Her efforts were huge in the 50-38 edge in rebounds for OIT.
“I just think we wanted the ball more, and it showed on the backboards,” Constant said.
Then it came to bench play.
“Our bench was great,” Scott Meredith said.
Tech outscored the Knights, 32-16, in points from nonstarters, including Makaila Napoleon (13), Courtney Clemmer (11) and McKenney (eight).
“I think I brought a lot of confidence to the court,” McKenney said. “We wanted to get more drops on defense, to help on defense.”
It worked and forced Warner Pacific to take some uncanny shots, and the visitors finished 24-of-63 from the floor.
Tech meanwhile, was 26-for-66, but the Hustlin’ Owls made 10-of-14 field goals in the fourth period, and 17-of-32 in the second half.
TECH TALK
- Kristin Farrell and Maddyson Tull both were a point shy of double figures for OT, Abby Kreiser had seven rebounds and six assists, and Clemmer and Napoleon had six and five rebounds, respectively.
- Gabreilla Bruno had 19points for Warner Pacific.
- Warner Pacific scored the first points in all four quarters Friday.