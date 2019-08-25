PRESCOTT, Ariz. — In arguably the toughest season opener in Oregon Tech women’s soccer history, the Hustlin’ Owls made a statement about its year Saturday night when they tied 10th-rated Embry-Riddle in the first of a two-match series in Arizona.
OIT meets Ottawa at 7 p.m. Monday in Surprise, Ariz.
Saturday, Tech put 11 of its 22 shots on goal.
Embry-Riddle, meanwhile, had 11 shots on goal and had 19 in the match. Five of the Eagles shots on goal game in the final 10 minutes of overtime as they tried to notch their second victory of the year season.
Until then, the Hustlin’ Owls, who opened their season with the match, clearly gave Embry-Riddle, which made the second round of the NAIA national championships a year ago, all it could handle. Tech dominated the second half of regulation play.
In a balanced performance, six different Tech players had at least one shot on goal against an ERAU team which had gone 18-3 a year ago.
“This was an outstanding effort for the ladies against one of the best team in the NAIA,” Tech head coach Brandon Porter said. “The coaching staff is extremely proud of the performance and, hopefully, we can stay hungry and can continue to build on (Saturday) night.”
OIT will make its home debut at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, when the Owls host Sierra Nevada College.