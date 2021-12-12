The Oregon Tech women (7-3, 0-3 CCC) got back on track over the weekend, defeating both of their cross-border opponents in the Cal Maritime Crossover in Vallejo, California.
First on Friday, Tech downed UC Merced 45-36 and then dominated the host California Maritime Academy 76-32 on Saturday. The wins snapped a three-game skid that the Lady Owls experienced when they began Cascade Collegiate Conference play last month.
Tech will look to get their first conference win when they host a couple of CCC opponents this coming weekend at Danny Miles Court. This Friday, they face Corban (1-9, 0-3) at 5:30 p.m. and then Saturday at 3 p.m. the Owls take on Bushnell (4-4, 2-1).
Oregon Tech 45, UC Merced 36
Tech never trailed in a defensive slog of a game where both teams shot below 40 percent from the field. The Owls' defense managed to hold UC Merced (6-6) to just 23 percent shooting.
Maddyson Tull and Shelby Blodgett each had 10 points in the OIT victory. Melissa Lee grabbed a team-high 8 rebounds while Courtney Clemmer and Blodgett each added 7.
"We were happy with the way our team played defense today," said Scott Meredith, Tech's head coach, in a release. "UC Merced had trouble getting good looks and eventually had to look inside. Offensively, we missed a lot of layups and short jumpers, but in the end we scored enough to get the win tonight."
Oregon Tech 76, Cal Maritime 32
For the second time this year, the Owls dominated a winless Keelhaulers squad (0-7). Tech managed to shut out Cal Maritime in the opening quarter and the 44-point margin of victory was the Owls' third-largest of the season.
Maddyson Tull led Tech with 15 points while Melissa Lee recorded a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Tull and Courtney Clemmer each grabbed 8 boards as the Owls outrebounded the Keelhaulers 58-26.
When Tech met Cal Maritime earlier in the season, the Owls won with a nearly identical 77-32 score.