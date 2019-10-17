KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in Oregon Tech history, the women’s soccer team has gained national recognition.
Buoyed by coach Brandon Porter’s first recruiting class, the Hustlin’ Owls were among the teams to receive votes in the NAIA national poll released Wednesday and voted on by a panel of coaches from around the country.
Tech was among the 13 schools to receive votes outside the top 25.
“It is an honor for our team to be nationally recognized in this week’s NAIA national poll,” Porter said.
“This year’s senior class has put in an incredible amount of work and helped this program do a complete 180 turnaround in relative short order. The ranking will serve as great motivation for continued work and, hopefully, further success for our soccer program.”
Tech is one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference teams in this week’s poll.
Eastern Oregon came in at No. 11, while Northwest University was among the teams to receive votes.
EOU fell five spots in the poll after the Mountaineers suffered their first loss of the season over the weekend, to Oregon Tech, 3-1. EOU now is 8-1-2 on the year.
Northwest is 11-2, and leads the league with a 7-0 record.
Tech is 4-0-2 in league play, and 7-2-3 overall.
Included in OIT’s efforts this season is a 0-0 tie at then No. 10 Embry-Riddle of Arizona, a 0-0 tie at then No. 21 Southern Oregon and the win over then No. 6 Eastern Oregon. Embry-Riddle remains ranked No. 22 in the national poll.
Tech is sixth in the nation with eight shutouts, and heads to Northwest Christian Friday and Corban Saturday.
Keiser of Florida and William Carey of Mississippi were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 this week, and pulled all of the first-place votes in the ratings.
Westmont was sixth and Vanguard No. 13 in the women’s poll, while The Master’s was the other West Coast team to pull votes.
Central Methodist and Columbia, both from Missouri, were 1-2 in the men’s poll, and claimed all of the first-place votes. Westmont (fourth) and Corban (No. 21) were in the top 25, while California Merced, Vanguard, Rocky Mountain, Ottawa of Arizona and Embry-Riddle also received votes.
OIT has four matches left in the regular season, both men and women, and host Multnomah (Oct. 25) and Warner Pacific (Oct. 26) before the Hustlin’ Owls travel to Northwest University (Nov. 1) and Evergreen State (Nov. 2).