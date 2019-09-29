The focus was to shut down, as best as it could, Eme McLaughlin of the University of Providence.
Oregon Tech did that well Friday.
An effort which limited one of the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s leading scorers to a single shot played a big role in the Hustlin’ Owls picking up their first women’s soccer league win of the season, 3-1.
McLaughlin had one shot on goal, and scored. Her 11th goal of the season allowed the Argos to tie the match, 1-1, midway through the first half.
Otherwise, the match was all OIT.
The 3-1 score does not reflect how well the Hustlin’ Owls dominated play.
Amanda Seward scored in each half, and Salyna Blue picked up her first goal of the season, one which gave OIT the lead for good Friday, in a match which easily could have been a 6-1, 7-1 outcome.
“Our goal was to attack their defensive line, get out wide on them, look for the good cross and finish our shots,” Blue, who assisted on both of Seward’s goals, said.
“All week in practice we worked on driving the lanes. We just have to finish.”
Tech put 10 of its 17 shots on goal.
“A lot of our main focus this is week is that we tried to shut down (McLaughlin),” Taylee Miyamura said. “Our defense has older players, so we’re a little more mature. Our forwards helped us shut them down, too.”
With the effort, and Tech limited Providence (formerly known as the University of Great Falls in Montana), to just four shots overall, two of which were on goal as the Hustlin’ Owls upped their league record to 1-0-1.
TECH TALK
■ Oregon Tech, which also played Saturday (see Page B1), upped its season record to 4-2-2.
■ Providence, which played at Southern Oregon Saturday, fell to 1-2 in the league and 2-5-0 overall.
■ Blue now leads OIT in assists this season with five.
■ Seward and Maddie Miller both had five shots in Friday’s win, with Haiey Janky and Kylie Cowell each having two.