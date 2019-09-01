ROCKLIN, Calif. — William Jessup gained a little revenge when the Warriors scored the final three points of their own volleyball tournament Saturday to stun previously unbeaten Oregon Tech, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.
Tech had opened Saturday’s play with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Menlo College to remain unbeaten in the tournament, along with Southern Oregon.
Then came the finale.
After watching a two-set lead slip away, Oregon Tech came back to win a deciding fifth set Friday to post a 25-13, 25-16, 20-25, 21-25, 15-11 victory over California Merced.
To open play Friday, Tech clipped Simpson. 25-22, 25-9, 25-23.
“I was proud of our perseverance (Friday) through some real tough play, and hats off to Simpson and UC Merced for pushing us to our limits,” OIT coach Andrew Clifton said. “We will build on these wins and see if we can improve finishing off teams.
“We fought hard this weekend and just didn’t have enough to match Jessup in the (final) match. We will regroup and get ready for SOU on Wednesday.”
Saturday’s Matches
Oregon Tech 3, Menlo 0
Oregon Tech had one of its best attack efforts of the season at .284, and added a season-high 10 service aces in the three-set match victory over Menlo.
Ashley Ripplinger had a personal attack effort at .750 and finished with 10 kills, while teammate Melody Edwards added 11 kills.
Nicole Reyes knocked down five of Tech’s 10 service aces, while Jaime Toedtemeier had a solid effort with 29 assists, seven digs and an ace. Ripplinger was involved in five OIT blocks, including three solo efforts. Aubrey Kievit had 16 digs, Reyes 11 and Alicia Volk 10.
Menlo fell to 4-3 on the season.
William Jessup 3, Oregon Tech 0
Slightly more than a week after Oregon Tech had posted a win over William Jessup at the Southern Oregon tournament, the host Warriors turned in a solid .265 attack effort, and helped themselves with 11 service aces.
Tech, meanwhile, had its poorest offensive performance in the WJU tournament, and attacked at .140.
Jessup’s win allowed the Warriors to up their season record to 3-4, and dropped OIT to 7-3.
Ripplinger had nine kills for the Hustlin’ Owls, the first time this season no OIT player reached double figures, and, with Camryn Johnson, was one of two Tech players to attack at better than 50 percent.
Toedtemeier, meanwhile, had 23 assists, Kievit 17 digs, Reyes 13 digs, and Lindsey Sampson eight digs.
Friday’s Matches
Oregon Tech 3, Simpson 0
Tech had to come-from-behind in both the first and third sets before the Hustlin’ Owls could claim their win over Simpson in their first match of the season out-of-state.
OIT scored the last five points of the first set to overcome a deficit and claim the 25-22 win in a set in which there were four ties and three lead changes.
In the third set, OIT broke the last of 11 ties scoring the final two points in the 25-23 win. There had been four lead changes.
The second set was an OIT domination in which the Hustlin’ Owls rolled off 11 straight points to turn an 11-7 edge into a 22-7 advantage. Tech scored the first point, Simpson tied the match and OIT then pulled away for the win.
Johnson had 11 OIT kills in the match in which the Hustlin’ Owls attacked at a .321 clip. Faith Houck-Wylie and Edwards both had nine kills.
Toedtemeier had OIT’s first double-double of the season with 22 assists and 11 digs. Kievit finished with 14 digs, and Reyes had 11.
Oregon Tech 3, California Merced 2
After dominating the first two sets, including a .294 attack effort in the first, OIT went into a funk, had one of its worst sets of the season, when it hit .025, and then had a big rally in the fourth set to take momentum into the final set.
There were 18 ties and nine lead changes in the match, with OIT using a 9-0 run in the first set to take a 15-5 lead, its biggest of the match. Tech led, 20-11, in the second match. OIT then scored the last four points of the match to win the final set.
In between, UCM scored six of the last seven points in the third set and then raced to leads of 7-0 and 13-3 in the fourth before Tech was able to close its deficit to three four different times toward the end of the set.
Rippplinger finished with 15 kills, and Reyes 10, for OIT, which completed the match with .182 attack effort. Kaylin Talonen added seven kills to the effort.
Toedtemeier came back with another 32 assists, and also had two service aces. Kievit had 14 digs, Reyes 10 in Tech’s second double-double effort of the season, and Volk had nine. Reyes also had three aces, and Toedtemeier two.
Up next
OIT will begin Cascade Collegiate Conference play at 7 p.m. Wednesday when the Hustlin’ Owls travel to Ashland to meet Southern Oregon. It will be Tech’s 11th straight match away from home.
Tech’s first home match of the season will be a league contest at 7 p.m. Thursday at Danny Mills Court against Walla Walla University and will be the first of three straight home contests.