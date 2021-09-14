The Oregon Tech volleyball team swept their rivals from over the hill to remain perfect in conference play and snap a historic losing streak on Tuesday night.
OIT senior and reigning Cascade Collegiate Conference Attacker of the Week Nicole Reyes pounded in a dozen kills, leading the Owls (9-1) to a statement 3-0 victory over the visiting No. 21 Southern Oregon University Raiders (7-3) at Danny Miles Court.
Going into the game, SOU had defeated the Owls 34 times in a row. OIT won the match 25-22, 25-23, 25-11.
“I’ve got a great group of girls, 13 of them, that are committed to a bigger purpose than themselves and it’s showing,” said Oregon Tech’s head volleyball coach Ken Murczek. “That’s why we’re 9-1 and just beat a ranked team.”
OIT’s victory was a strong upset over a ranked conference foe. Recent results however somewhat portended this victory as the Raiders entered the match already on a two-game skid.
The Lady Owls came into Tuesday’s match sporting a spotless 4-0 record in conference play while Southern Oregon was undefeated up until last weekend. The Raiders dropped two straight matches to in-conference Northwest University and Evergreen State — two teams that Oregon Tech defeated over the weekend. Against Evergreen State last Friday, OIT dropped the first two sets, but rallied to sweep the final three and win the match 3-2.
Murczek said he believed his team stuck that come-from-behind win against Evergreen State “in the bank.” The Owls cashed in on that come-from-behind mentality as they were down in each of the first two sets against the Raiders.
Down by as many as five points at times in the first set, the Owls roared back to tie the set at 18-18 and eventually take the lead on an SOU attack error. From there, the set was a procession of ties until Oregon Tech’s senior kill leaders took them home, winning 25-22.
Tech’s final three points of that set came on a Faith Houck-Wylie kill, followed by a Reyes kill and then Reyes smoothly dodged a screamer from SOU’s Hailey Van Well, allowing the ball to strike out of bounds.
The second set was nearly identical. The Raiders took an early lead only for Oregon Tech to claw back and tie the game first at 13-13 and again at 18-18. Oregon Tech again closed the deal 25-23.
Set three was all OIT. Reyes added four of her kills in the set as well as two of her three aces.
“We just wanted to finish it, you know?” Murczek said. “That’s a good team over there. We don’t want to extend a match. We don’t want to give them confidence.”
Houck-Wylie, a senior rightside hitter, also contributed nine kills in the win. Lindsey Sampson tied Reyes for the game-high in aces with three. Junior setter Courtney Isom donated 24 assists.
On defense, junior libero Aubrey Kievit led the Owls with eight digs. Sampson and Reyes were right behind her with seven apiece.
The Owls will continue to face quality opponents over their next three games. On Friday, they play at Bushnell University — who was picked to finish third in the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll. Then on Saturday, they take on No. 7 Corban University in Salem.
“Incredible group, incredible team effort and a big, big weekend. We get two more ranked teams. So we’re excited.
On September 24, the following Friday, the OIT will play No. 14 Eastern Oregon University at home.