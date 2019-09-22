Oregon Tech had its chances.
Southern Oregon did, too.
Each side had a shot hit the crossbar. Other shots were stopped by the goalkeepers.
After 110 minutes of play, the Hustlin’ Owls had battled to a 0-0 tie with No. 21 SOU as the Raiders played their first women’s soccer match since being ranked in the NAIA top 25.
“I thought both teams brought their ‘A’ game, and am glad we were able to go out there head-to-head with them,” OIT senior captain Aimee Bruner said after saw its record move to 3-2-2.
“We came out knowing SOU is respectable and ranked, but we’re a little upset we only finished with a tie,” Bruner added after the Hustlin’ Owls pushed their scoreless minutes to more than 400 minutes since allowed their last goal.
Solid midfield play helped OIT control much of the match, and Tech put seven of its 15 shots on goal thanks to the ability to get the ball into SOU territory.
“That’s something we pride ourselves on, to dominate the midfield,” Bruner said.
When the Raiders were able to get five of their 11 shots on goal, Tech’s Jenna Stiehr was solid in goal, and had two brilliant saves which kept the visitors, now 3-2-1, off the scoreboard.
“The first one was almost a gimmie on our team,” Stiehr said. “It was an open goal. They hit (two shots which were saves) in tough places, but in a spot where I like to make saves. (Saturday) is a testament to the effort all the girls put it.”
Stiehr lauded the OIT defense, too.
“I can brag about our defense and midfielders all day,” she said. “It all comes down to we trust each other.”
TECH TALK
■ OIT plays four of its next five matches at home, starting with the University of Providence Friday and Carroll College next Saturday. After a trip to Rocky Mountain College, OIT will host Eastern Oregon and The College of Idaho.
■ Southern Oregon had reached the rankings earlier this week, the first time this season the Raiders were in the top 25. Eastern Oregon is ranked No. 7.
■ Saturday’s match is the second 0-0 tie for Tech this season. The other was the season opener at No. 24 Embry-Riddle of Arizona.
■ The last goal OIT allowed was at NCAA Division I Idaho Aug. 30.