SALEM — Oregon Tech softball opened with a win, but then dropped three close games at Corban as both teams opened their Cascade Collegiate Conference softball seasons over the weekend.
Tech won the Friday opener, 9-1, but Corban came back to win Friday’s second game and then swept Saturday’s twinbill, 10-8 and 1-0.
Only the first three games count in the standings.
Corban used a seven-run, second-inning effort to claim Saturday’s opener, which was the league game.
Aubrie Businger had three hits for the Hustlin’ Owls, who fell to 7-7 on the season. Olivia Lethlean had two hits, with one a double. One of Businger’s hits was a home run.
In Saturday’s second game, Tech managed just three singles, by Neenah Pangilinan, Lethlean and Businger. The lone error in the game allowed the Warriors to score the lone run.
Tech now will play its first home games of the season next weekend when the Hustlin’ Owls host The College of Idaho in a 1 p.m. Friday doubleheader, and an 11 a.m. Saturday twinbill.
Friday Games
Owls, Corban split
SALEM — Sarah Abramson scattered three hits and Oregon Tech opened Cascade Collegiate Conference softball play Friday with a 9-1 win over 24th-rated Corban. The Warriors came back to beat eighth-rated OIT in the second game, 12-8.
In the opener, Abramson struck out four without a walk or hit batter, and was supported by a 16-hit OIT offensive effort.
Kaila Mick had three hits for the Hustlin’ Owls, while Businger, Lethlean, Mackenzie Driscoll, Brianna Griffiths and Shelby Hotchkiss all had two. Businger, Hotchkiss and K. Ward each had a double.
Corban then came back and used a six-run sixth-inning effort to clip Tech in the second game, a game in which the two teams combined for 25 hits, of which 10 were for extra bases.
Mick again had three hits, including two doubles. Pangilinan, Driscoll, Hotchkiss and Lethlean all had two Tech hits, with Pangilinan and Griffiths each hitting a double, and Driscoll a home run.