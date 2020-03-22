SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Watching their final season come to an ignominious end when the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics canceled the men’s Division II national basketball tournament was a struggle for Oregon Tech’s four seniors.
They did not have to say a word.
Their facial expressions said more than words ever could.
“This was supposed to be the accumulation of all four years for us, and to end like this,” Tyler Hieb said, his voice ebbing away. “We really wanted to put this program back on top. We wanted to finish what we started.”
Hieb, Seth Erickson, Mitchell Fink and Jordan Henderson all saw their careers end when the tournament was scrubbed last week because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of teams can say they have goals, but we worked hard to reach them,” Erickson said.
“Coming in, we wanted to make for (coach Justin) Parnell the same thing Danny Miles had,” Hieb said.
“I think our senior class has set a precedent, and I don’t see the trend going in the opposite direction,” Erickson said.
“It has been a blessing to be at a school like this, with a culture we’ll learn from,” Fink, who leaves as one of the most decorated of all Oregon Tech athletes, said. “From the coaches to the community, it makes you appreciate it.”
Henderson had hoped to see national tournament game time this year.
He played one game as a junior, suffered an injury and missed all of last season following surgery.
“I was unable to be part of the (championship) run, and then have your senior season, just like that it’s over,” Henderson said. “The experiences, the time I had, to be able to do what we did, I feel blessed enough to also have a good education.”
Hieb, Erickson and Fink were part of Parnell’s first recruiting class, along with Garret Albrecht and Scotty Burge. The latter two redshirted their first season, and will play their final seasons next year when the NAIA goes to a single division for basketball, like it does for all other sports.
“They’ve contributed so much,” Hieb said of Albrecht and Burge. “I kind of wish they’d been part of this senior class.”
A few games stand out for the four seniors.
Wins over defending national champion Indiana Wesleyan and Cascade Collegiate Conference rival The College of Idaho at last year’s national tournament quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, stand out.
“The grind of the preseason stands out, too,” Fink said.
“Everyone sees the games, but a lot goes on in the background,” Erickson said, “like our Seals training.”
Henderson agreed with the training.
For Henderson, a game highlight was the sweep of the difficult road trip to The College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon his junior season.
Hieb will especially remember his final home game against Southern Oregon, when he returned to the lineup after having missed nine games because of an injury.
“That was my first game back. It was special,” he said.
Parnell has used the word special several times this season to describe the seniors.
“It was how hard they played, how hard this group competed,” Parnell said. “They left it out there (on the court) every night, at practice every night. It was something special.”
He especially noted the efforts of Hieb and Erickson to return to the lineup after their injuries, and Erickson, who could have reached the top 10 in career scoring, likely lost a chance to become a two-time All-American because he missed so many league games.
“They put their careers at risk to keep playing,” Parnell said of Hieb and Erickson. “Those two really are Oregon Tech Guys.
“No one can take away anything (this team) did, and not winning a national championship does not define these guys,” Parnell added of a season in which he recorded his 100th career victory.
With Albrecht and Burge leading a quality group of players who return, along with Kellen Gerig, who missed this season with an injury and would also have been a senior, the future looks bright for the Hustlin’ Owls.
Whether future national tournaments carry with them the same excitement, same pizzazz, as the 32-team tournaments which have been played with Division I and Division II competitions, remains to be seen.
The actual format to determine host schools, and entries in each of 16 regionals which will send winners to Kansas City, still is being worked on.
No matter what happens, this year’s seniors played a crucial role in continuing to make Oregon Tech basketball a special event for players, coaches and fans.