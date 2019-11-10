COTTAGE GROVE — Oregon Tech runners finished eighth individually in both the men’s and women’s Cascade Collegiate Conference cross country championships Friday at the Middlefield Golf Course.
All-American Mark French, a junior, in his best race since he returned to the lineup this fall, was eighth in the men’s 8,000-meter race and helped Tech to a third-place team finish.
Freshman Delani Dietrich was eighth in the women’s 5K race for the Hustlin’ Owls, who were fourth in the team event.
Both OIT teams are expected to receive at-large berths to the NAIA national championships scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22, in Vancouver, Wash.
French was timed in 25 minutes, 37.2 seconds in a race won by Riley Sine of Northwest University in 25:15.5.
Tech’s other four scorers all finished in the top 23 individually for the Owls, who entered the conference meet ranked No. 17 in the most recent national poll.
Jonas Hartline (No. 16), Nick McMillen (No. 19), Tim McPherson (No. 20) and Chris Ramirez (No. 23) all were within 41 seconds of French.
“The men ran well,” OIT coach Jack Kegg said. “I look forward to watching them in two weeks at nationals.”
The women, who were ranked No.18 entering the conference championships, had a combined team time of one hour, 33 minutes, 45 seconds, which left Tech 20 seconds behind Eastern Oregon in a race in which the top four league teams all were ranked in the top 18.
Dietrich finished the women’s 5K race in 18:14.3, an event won by Warner Pacific’s Amelia Pullen in 17:35.7.
Hannah Mason, Mia Smith and Mallory Ward all were in the top 24, individually.
“The ladies will have to race better as a group to have success at nationals,” Kegg said.
The College of Idaho won both team races, with Southern Oregon second. Eastern was third in the women’s race. All are ranked higher than Tech in the most recent ratings.
Eastern’s men were fourth Friday.
The final regular season polls will be released Monday, and those polls will be used to determine at-large entries to the national championships. Only the conference champion is guaranteed a berth in the national meet.