WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Oregon Tech scored three times in the first six minutes of the second half to overcome a sluggish start and rolled past Walla Walla University to earn a 7-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer victory Sunday.
“After a shaky start, the boys stepped on the gas and got the result we wanted,” Oregon Tech coach Brandon Porter said.
Tech scored first, seven minutes into the contest, but the host Wolves tied the score six minutes later.
Kyle Wright and Reilly Combs then scored late in the first half as OIT took a commanding lead in a match in which the Hustlin’ Owls put 22 of their 35 shots on to cap the long, weekend road trip.
Less than a minute into the second half, Combs scored again.
In the next five minutes, Anthony Santillan tallied twice to help OIT take a 6-1 lead on the way to snapping a modest two-match losing skid.
Devin Lutz had opened the OIT scoring, and Keanu Srivongsana capped the scoring with about 15 minutes left to play.
“Now we can shift out focus to a home weekend against two quality opponents,” Porter said of OIT’s match Friday against Eastern Oregon and Saturday against The College of Idaho. Both matches kickoff at noon.
With Sunday’s win, OIT is 3-2 in league play and 6-2-2 on the season, while Walla Walla fell to 1-5 in the league and 3-8 on the season.