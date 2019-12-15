REDDING — Oregon Tech scored 11 straight points late in the second period and early in the third quarter to take the lead and the Hustlin' Owls went on to a 60-52 nonleague women's basketball victory at Simpson University Saturday.
Tech's seventh straight win, Saturday's contest was the final nonleague battle of the season.
The win also completed a five-game road swing, and came in the midst of a run where the Hustlin' Owls play 8-of-10 games away from home. The only break in the road swing comes next weekend when Tech hosts The College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon.
Saturday, Simpson, which fell to 1-12, raced out to an early lead. When Bianca Casamortvila scored with 58 seconds left in the second period, Simpson led, 28-20, the last of its trio of eight-point leads.
By the time the home team scored again, Tech had reeled off 11 straight points, capped with 4½ minutes left in the third quarter to give the Owls a 31-28 edge.
Two minutes later, Abby Kreiser connected on a three-point basket and Tech was up, 38-32.
OIT took its largest lead as it completed its season sweep against Simpson when Kylie Meadows scored with 6½ minutes to play to give Tech a 50-38 advantage.
“It was quite a battle,” OIT coach Scott Meredith said. “Even though we had a sluggish first half, we were only down by five. Our defense clamped down in the third quarter allowing only six points, and that's when we took control.
“Free throws down the stretch sealed it, and I'm happy to get out with a win.”
The Red Hawks would get no closer than seven points after that as they fell to 0-8 this season against teams from the Cascade Collegiate Conference. They have lost nine straight games.
Amanda Constant scored 15 points and secured five rebounds for OIT, which entered the game ranked No. 27 among NAIA Division II women's basketball teams. Kreiser added 13 points and four steals.
Makaila Napoleon led Tech with nine rebounds, and Constant and Meadows both had three assists.
For Simpson, Casamortvila scored nine points and Brianne Clark eight.