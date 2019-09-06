Down 18-14 in the first set, Oregon Tech volleyball coach Andrew Clifton called time out.
What the animated coach told the Hustlin’ Owls, it worked.
Tech rallied to take a 20-18 lead, never trailed the rest of the night and finished with a 25-20, 25-12, 25-10 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory in OIT’s home opener Thursday night at Danny Miles Court.
“Basically, at that time out, he told us we needed to take our practices onto the court,” junior Jamie Toedtemeier said after Tech evened its league record at 1-1, upped its overall record to 8-4 and snapped a modest two-match losing skid.
“What changed (Thursday night) is that, regardless of our opponent, we want to play at our level,” she added.
“We had to think not just about this match, but how we will respond to teams like Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon, some of the top teams in our league,” sophomore Nicole Reyes said. “We had to play at our pace.
“What changed after that time out was our mental game,” Reyes said.
Once in the lead, Tech controlled the level of play.
Before the time out, there had been eight ties and a lead change, one which allowed Walla Walla to work its way to its 18-14 lead.
Six straight OIT points gave Tech the lead, and a block by Melody Edwards, one of four solo blocks she had in the match, gave the Hustlin’ Owls the set, 25-20. At that time, it was largest lead either team had held.
In the second set, Tech opened with a 3-0 advantage, upped that to 14-9 and then watched as the Wolves inched back to 14-11.
The Hustlin’ Owls then pulled away and another Edwards blocked sealed the set.
Tech opened with a 7-1 lead in the third set and never seriously was threatened. An attempted Walla Walla kill landed in the net to complete the match, and it dropped the Wolves to 0-1 in the league and 0-7 for the season.
“It was good to pick it up at the end,” Toedtemeier said with a grin.
TECH TALK
n Ashley Ripplinger had 10 kills, and Reyes nine, to lead all players in the match.
n Toedtemeier finished with 21 assists, a service ace and four digs for Tech, while Courtney Isem picked up a career high 11 assists.
n Aubrey Kievit had 15 digs to lead OIT, and was the only player to reach double figures in that category for ether team.
n Tech finished with a season high .344 attack effort, while Walla Walla finished at zero, having as many errors as kills.
n OIT will host its first alumni match at 5 p.m. Saturday, and then return to Cascade Collegiate Conference play next weekend when the Hustlin’ Owls host Warner Pacific at 7 p.m. Friday and Multnomah at 5 p.m. Saturday.