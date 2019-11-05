Oregon Tech had to overcome five shaky minutes in the first half before it could pull away from Cal State Maritime and rolled to a 103-79 nonleague men’s basketball victory over a team expected to battle for the CalPac championship this season.
“Take away that little stretch when we were throwing (the ball) all over, and we were pretty good,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said of the game played at Danny Miles Court.
That the game was played at all took legwork by Parnell and CSU coach Brenden Rooney.
The game originally had been scheduled to be played in Vallejo, Calif., but the school’s campus has been shut down because of the fires in the area.
Tech agreed to bring the game to Klamath Falls, and a nice Sunday afternoon crowd saw moments of brilliance for the Hustlin’ Owls.
“Defensively, we’re capable of playing like that,” Parnell said of Tech’s effort to shut down the Keelhaulers and hand the visitors their first loss of the season. “Like coach (Paul) Poetsch, sometimes the simpler the better.
“We were able to make the adjustments we did in the second half, and our effort was outstanding.”
The Keelhaulers used an 8-0 spurt to take a 13-7 lead during a stretch when OIT struggled in a see-saw game which saw six scores and four lead changes before Tech would take the lead for good, 29-28, after its own 8-0 spurt.
A Mitchell Fink layup capped a 9-0 effort which snapped the last tie and propelled the Owls to a 49-40 lead.
In the second half, the Keelhaulers stayed close until OIT went on an 11-0 run take a 66-50 lead and held a double-digit lead to the end.
“We had a good scouting report on them and we wanted to force them to take the shots we wanted them to take, and I think we ranged in on that,” Matt Van Tassell said after he was one of four Tech players to score in double figures.
The challenge was to slow Zavier Lucero and Ben Borja, who combined to go 20-for-29 from the floor for the Keelhaulers, and 7-of-11 at the free-throw line to combine for 49 Maritime points.
“Early in the game we were trying to find our groove, and they were getting some loose balls better than we were,” Mitchell Fink said after he led Tech with 24 points.
“We wanted to get into a transition game with them,” Fink said. “In the second half, we collectively decided to focus down on defense, and just focus more.”
OWL HOOTS
n Oregon Tech plays its next three games away from home, starting with a game against Park University in Gilbert, Ariz.
n The Hustlin’ Owls are next at home Nov. 15-16 for their annual home tournament and will meet California Merced and Antelope Valley, two teams expected to battle with Maritime for the CalPac title and trip to the national tournament.
n Seth Erickson, who finished with 21 points, opened the scoring in the first half with a three-point basket, and Scotty Burge netted the first points of the second half on a pair of free throws.
n Fink’s three gave OIT its first 20-point lead, 75-54, and Kaison Faust’s layup pushed Tech over the century mark.
n Tyler Hieb also scored in double figures and pushed his career point total to 1,072 points. He moved past Austen Flint, Jguwon Hogges and Marvin Woodard on the career charts.
n Burge and Harrison Steiger both had a team-high six assists, while Erickson led Tech with six rebounds.
n Lucero had 30 points for the Keelhaulers.