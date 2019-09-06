FOREST GROVE — Oregon Tech did everything but score Thursday as the Hustlin’ Owls battled to a 0-0 tie against Pacific University as OIT continues its series of road matches.
“It was a tough result,” OIT coach Brandon Porter said. “The boys wanted more and deserved more based off the shots we generated, but we got a solid performance from our backline and goalkeeping.”
Tech put seven of its 22 shots on goal, but were stifled by Jack Cuevas.
The OIT defense, meanwhile, limited Pacific to six shots total, and the Boxers were able to put of those on goal against Mitchell Jillson.
“Kyle Wright, Reilly Combs and Mitchell Jillson did a great job keeping things organized for us,” Porter said. “A shutout is always a positive. We just have to be more clinical in front of goal and finish our chances.”
With the tie, Tech will take a 2-0-2 record into match today at George Fox University. Pacific dropped to 0-2-1.
John Sarna had three OIT shots on goal, while Brennan Gazdik had two for the Hustlin’ Owls, who now are 1-0-2 in road matches so far this season under Porter, a Pacific graduate in his first year as head coach.
OIT does not have a home match until Saturday, Sept. 21, when the Hustlin’ Owls host Southern Oregon to open Cascade Collegiate Conference play.