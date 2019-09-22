EUGENE — Kaylin Talonen drove home a kill off an assist from Amanda Powley to help Oregon Tech outlast Northwest Christian, 29-17, 20-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-7, in Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball action.
Tech hit at .166, while the host Beacons finished at .065.
Tech had opened with a tense, first-set win, but Northwest Christian came back to take a 2-1 lead.
OIT then won comfortably in the fourth set to force the final action, which the Hustlin’ Owls were able to win with their best offensive set of the night. The Beacons had a negative attack effort in the final two sets.
“I am very proud of the way this team pushed back (Friday), even though a number of things were not going our way in front of a very loud crowd,” OIT coach Andrew Clifton said. “Hats off to NCU and the way they battled us.”
Nicole Reyes had 11 kills and nine digs for OIT, which picked up its first conference road win of the season Friday. McKenna Woolley added 10 kills, and Faith Houck-Wylie and Ashley Ripplinger both had eight.
Houck-Wylie and Ripplinger had solid efforts at the net, too. Both were involved in nine of Tech’s 15 blocks. Ripplinger had OIT’s lone solo block.
Aubrey Kievit finished with 33 digs, while Alicia Volk had 15 and Lindsey Sampson 14.
“Amanda Powley came in off the bench and was huge for us,” Clifton said. She had 13 assists and seven digs.
“All-in-all, I am so proud of these young ladies and excited to see them continue to take this program to the next level,” the coach said.
For NCU, former Henley standout Jessica Northcutt saw action in three sets and finished with six kills and two blocks. She had the fourth highest number of kills by the Beacons.