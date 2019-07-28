Oregon Tech has named Brandon Porter head men’s soccer coach in addition to his duties as the head women’s coach.
The appointment comes after men’s coach Matt Munhall left to accept the position as head men’s soccer coach at NCAA Division II Adams State University in Colorado. Munhall spent seven seasons at OIT, and had a career record of 31-88-6.
Porter, who was last season’s Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s soccer Coach of the Year after the Hustlin’ Owls went 8-3-1 in the league and 11-4-3 overall, came to OIT after four seasons as an assistant coach at Northern Arizona University.
NAU went from 3-9-7 in the first season Porter was with the team, to winning the Big Sky Conference title in 2014 and berth in the NCAA Division I playoffs with a 12-6-4 record.
Porter, who begins his fifth season with the Hustlin’ Owls, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pacific University.
At Pacific, he was a four-year starter, three-time all-Northwest Conference selection, first-team all-West Regional pick and was named the school’s 2009 male Athlete of the Year.
A native of Canby, Ore., he holds his United States Soccer Federation coaching license as well as United Soccer Coaches national diploma, along with level 1 and 2 goalkeeping diplomas.
“I am excited to help guide the men’s program with its future growth and success,” Porter said. “I want to ensure that Oregon Tech men’s and women’s soccer become ‘Oregon Tech soccer,’ as a singular and unified brand, and that both programs continue to represent Oregon Tech proudly.
“I am eager to get started on this very important task.”
“I want to thank Coach Munhall for his time at Oregon Tech, and wish him the best moving forward,” OIT athletic director John VanDyke said.
“With such a quick turnaround before the start of a new season, it is in the best interest of the department to Coach Porter coach both programs for the season. I know he is organized, enthusiastic and will have both teams prepared for their seasons.”
Clayton Maves will assistant Porter with the men’s program, while Tom Eichelkraut returns to assist with the women’s program along with Phoebe Hendry.