KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oregon Tech will, again, send both of its cross country teams to the NAIA national championships.
The men and women, both of which were ranked No. 17 in the final regular season polls released earlier this week, received at-large entries to the championships which will be raced Friday, Nov. 22, at the Fort Vancouver National Monument in Vancouver, Wash.
Tech’s men will be among the 37 teams and 81 individuals who will participate in the championships.
OIT’s women will be among the 37 teams and 89 individuals advancing to the 40th annual championships.
Each will be among the five Cascade Collegiate Conference schools headed to Vancouver, with Northwest University set to serve as host school for the men, and Warner Pacific the host school in the women’s race.
OIT, league champion The College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon all will send both their men’s and women’s teams to the meet. Tech is the defending women’s national champion.
“The men have improved each race this season, and I think they have saved their best for last,” OIT coach Jack Kegg said. “This could be the best national finish in school history for the men.”
He noted that Tech crushed the school record for men’s total team time three weeks ago, and three OIT runners return to the Vancouver course, used in 2017, including Mark French. French won All-American honors two years ago to help the Hustlin’ Owls place 10th.
Tim McPherson and Chris Ramirez also ran two years ago.
“Chris ran the fastest time by a junior at Tech three weeks ago in the record-breaking effort,” the coach said, adding that McPherson ran his best time three weeks ago.
“The (women’s) field of 37 is loaded with good teams, and I cannot wait to let this group of ladies loose against the best teams in the NAIA and see what they can do,” Kegg said.
“I have told this outstanding team it is not racing last year’s national champion. It is challenging that group from its freshmen results, which finished 19th. To finish higher than that would be a great accomplishment for this young group and bode well for the next few years.”
Tech’s women have placed in the top 11 four out of the last five years.
In the men’s race, other West Coast teams will be Antelope Valley, Embry-Riddle, Hope International, Lewis-Clark State and Rocky Mountain teams, along with two individuals from the Cascade Conference — Robert Swoboda of Corban and Spencer Glubay of Walla Walla.
On the women’s side, other teams will be from Carroll, Embry-Riddle, Lewis-Clark State, Montana Western, Rocky Mountain and Vanguard.
Anika Rasubala of Northwest Christian, Shiloh Majjar of Multnomah, Sydney Nichol of Corban and Ellie Summers of Northwest University also will advance as conference runners as individuals.
The men will race 8,000 meters, while the women will run 5,000 meters.
The meet is expected to finish by 12:30 p.m., and is being contested on Friday to allow individuals and teams from Seventh Day Adventist schools to compete.