About the only thing stunning in Oregon Tech’s 1-0 men’s soccer victory over Southern Oregon Saturday is that it took the Hustlin’ Owls almost 19 minutes into overtime to final find the back of the net.
Tech had plenty of chances and was stifled throughout regulation by SOU goalkeeper Liam Kalhagen.
With just over a minute left in overtime, OIT freshman John Sarna received a nice centering pass from Jake Mitchell and scored easily into an almost empty net.
“He gave his near post,” the 6-foot-6 Sarna said of his goal.
Until then, Tech had the best chances, hit the post and had shots smothered by Kalhagen, a freshman for SOU.
The Raiders, who fell to 2-4, had one quality scoring opportunity, a shot which hit the crossbar early in overtime.
“I thought we had a good presence,” Lucas Hale, one of the OIT seniors to finally savor a win over its archrival, said. “It show how far we’ve come, but we still have a long way to go. We know we can do some things.”
The win the Cascade Collegiate Conference opener for both sides, allowed the Owls to up their season record to 4-0-2, and remain unbeaten at home.
“(Saturday) I totally felt we deserved to win this one,” Hale said. “It’s a great win, but, in part we had our chances.”
The final chance came late when Tech was on a 3-on-2 break.
“We got (the ball) out to our midfield, Jake committed the defense and the goalkeeper gave me his near post,” Sarna said of what was, considering the history of the rivalry, an almost tame match with limited fouls and single yellow card.
“For me, it’s keeping with it and helping set precedent for the rest of the season,” Sarna said.
OWL HOOTS
■ The current OIT was flooded by alumni on hand for the game. The alumni battle at noon today.
■ The goal was Sarna’s first in college.
■ Tech held a 14-12 edge in shots.
■ All of the corner kicks, and all of the goalie saves came in regulation time on a comfortable, cloudless sky.
■ Tech plays its next two matches at home, and will host the University of Providence Friday and Carroll College next Saturday.