MERCED, Calif. — Oregon Tech made the best of its three shots on goal Thursday and finished its first road contest of the season with a 2-2 tie at the University of California Merced. The Bobcats had entered the match nationally ranked.
“This was a positive result against a very talented Merced team,” OIT coach Brandon Porter said. “The boys showed grit and intelligence in organizing and being dangerous in their opportunities. We certainly learned some good lessons for conference play.”
Keanu Srivongsana and Brennan Gazdik had given the Hustlin’ Owls a 2-0 lead just over the halfway point of the first half, only to UCM rally and tie the match eight minutes into the second half. Kyle Wright assisted on Gazdik’s goal.
The Bobcats, now 0-1-2 on the season after a 3-2 loss to No. 23 Westmont and 1 1-1 tie with No. 15 The Master’s, put pressure on OIT goalkeeper Mitchell Jillson, who was forced to make five saves on the home team’s 20 shots, seven on which were on goal.
UCM held an edge in corner kicks, and its aggressive offense was cited five times for offside violations.
The tie left Tech with a 1-0-1 record.
OIT continues its road trip with a match at William Jessup University at 11 a.m. Saturday. It will be the season opener for the Warriors.
“We need to regroup and refocus for our Saturday match at William Jessup,” Porter, in his first season as OIT men’s head coach, said.
Tech does not play at home until it opens Cascade Collegiate Conference action at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, against Southern Oregon. The Hustlin’ Owls have three more road matches, including William Jessup, before then.