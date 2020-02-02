Once untracked, Oregon Tech rolled past The Evergreen State, 95-67, Saturday to claim another crucial Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s basketball victory.
“After the first five minutes, I thought our energy was great,” coach Justin Parnell said after Tech upped its league record to 8-5, and season record to 18-5 against the Geoducks, who led for much of the first seven minutes of play.
OIT then came alive, that after an emotional victory Friday against Northwest University.
“The No. 1 thing for us is to play hard. We knew if we did that, we would like the results,” Garret Albrecht said after coming up a rebound shy of a double-double effort to the delight of the biggest crowd of the season.
“Honestly,” Scotty Burge said, “we just wanted to do what we normally do, which is run the lanes and try to get as many easy buckets as we can.”
It worked well as OIT upped its record in its annual Pink Out games to 11-0.
Tech made 34-of-54 field goal tries, including a 9-of-19 effort from three-point range. The Hustlin’ Owls almost shot better from the field than they did at the free-throw line.
That likely kept the game closer than it could have been.
A huge key, as it is coming to be, is the play of the four-man rotation among OIT’s big men.
Saturday, they combined for 48 points and 24 rebounds.
“It’s nice to know that when guys come, we don’t lose a lot in scoring,” said Albrecht, who had 18 points and nine rebounds.
“It’s what we need,” Burge said. “We can’t back down and we need those guys to step and take care of (business).”
Taking care of business Saturday was Mitchell Fink, who finished with 29 points and seven assists.
“What Mitchell Fink did this weekend is special,” Parnell said.
“Mitchell played amazing,” Burge agreed.
OWL HOOTS n Tech now travels to Corban and Northwest Christian next weekend before it returns home to play its final five regular season games at Danny Miles Court — against Southern Oregon, Walla Walla (twice), Multnomah and Warner Pacific. n Lachlan McKimm and Jordan Henderson both scored in double figures for OIT, with Burge and Matt Van Tassell each a point shy. n Tech held a 44-23 edge in rebounds. n Elijah Fuller led Evergreen State with 14 points, and was joined in double figures by Mana Niu and Glorie Biongo. The loss dropped the Geoducks to 5-8 in the league, and 11-11 for the season.