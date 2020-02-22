Buoyed by the return of Seth Erickson and a large, loud crowd, Oregon Tech played one of the best men's basketball games of the season Friday at Danny Miles Court.
The dominant effort powered the Hustlin' Owls to a 99-73 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory over Warner Pacific.
“It was a good night for the Owls,” coach Justin Parnell said. “Mitchell (Fink) was outstanding against their zone. He diced it up for us. It's great to have Seth and Tyler (Hieb) back. It makes a huge difference in our energy and substitutions.
“I love the way this group is competing.”
When Tech went ahead, 9-8, the Hustlin' Owls would lead throughout the remainder of the game.
By halftime, OIT had opened up a 49-31 advantage.
Harrison Steiger hit a 15-foot jump shot to open the second half, Tech would roll to a 57-31 lead and the advantage never dipped below 20 after that.
“We just played Oregon Tech basketball,” Parnell said. “We ran the lanes, shared the ball and played defense.”
The Owls agreed.
“We just stuck to Oregon Tech basketball,” Scotty Burge said.
“Now that we have our guards back, we can played Oregon Tech basketball,” Erickson said.
When Erickson entered the game, his first appearance in three weeks, the crowd roared.
It continued its almost raucous roar to the end.
“I was nervous at first, but once I ran up and down the court a couple of times, I felt I belonged,” Erickson said after he scored a game-high 22 points. “The first (three-point basket) felt good, but I have been impressed at how well we played with Ty and me out. It did feel good to be back.”
The depth allowed Tech to play the kind of basketball its fans have become accustomed to – fast-paced.
“We wanted to get them tired, and I think that showed up toward the end of the first half,” Burge said. “We also wanted to get on the boards and share the ball.”
Parnell liked his team's ball movement and the Owls 25 assists on their 33 baskets. Tech had just nine turnovers.
OWL HOOTS
- Erickson's last three-point basket, his fourth of the game, gave Tech a 70-40 lead. OIT would lead by 32 before the game ended.
- Erickson passed Lavar Moore, Joseph Foster and Todd Matthews on the OIT career scoring list, and now has 1,293 points. Hieb passed Kyle Gomez and David Clarke on the three-point chart, and now has 172 for his Tech career.
- Fink, Steiger, Hieb and Garret Albrecht all scored in double figures, and Matt VanTassell was a point shy. Albrecht's 20 points was his career high.
- Lachlan McKimm led OIT with eight rebounds, while Burge had seven.
- Fink and Steiger both had a game-high six assists.
- Miles Brown led Warner Pacific with 19 points, and Jalen Ballard added 15. K.J. Bosco had seven rebounds.
- Tech made 33 of its 57 field-goal tries, including 12-of-23 from behind the three-point line. OIT also was 21-of-24 at the free-throw line.
- The Owls outscored WPU in the paint, off turnovers, on second-chance points and in points from the nonstarters.
- With six seniors and seven juniors, Warner Pacific is one of the older teams in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.