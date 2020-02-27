With 10½ minutes to play, Northwest Christian seemed to have control of Wednesday’s Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s basketball quarterfinal playoff game.
Ninety seconds later, Oregon Tech had scored 10 straight points to tie and would go on to claim an 87-83 victory at Danny Miles Court.
Mitchell Fink’s three-point field goal with just over a minute to play gave Tech the final lead, 86-83.
After each team missed a shot, Garret Albrecht pulled down a missed NCU shot, was fouled and made a free throw to seal the victory with three seconds to play and send the eighth-rated Hustlin’ Owls into the tournament semifinals.
Tech will play at seventh-rated Southern Oregon at 7 p.m. Saturday.
NCU, meanwhile, saw its season end with a 14-17 record.
“First round playoff games are tough to win, and that’s a hard team to defend,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said after his team upped its season record to 25-6.
“What we told them during a time out (with 10½ minutes to play) is that we had to get stops. They put a lot of pressure on you to defend them, but we played some good defense the last 10 minutes and then Mitchell Fink took over.”
Fink, the two-time Cascade Collegiate Conference Player of the Year, scored all 22 of his points in the second half in a game which was tied 10 times and saw 16 lead changes.
“I think we just played harder (in the second half),” Fink said. “The first half was a little different environment with no women’s game before ours, and we got off to a slow start. They played good defense the first half, but our coaches made some good adjustments at halftime and that opened the floor up for me.”
Like Parnell, Fink said stopping the pick-and-roll game which the Beacons run effectively, was crucial.
“Their guards also like to try to go to the rim, and are very good at that,” Fink said.
A key for Oregon Tech was the ability to get the ball inside, and Tech was but 1-for-3 shooting from three-point range in the first half.
“We wanted to work the ball inside, and go out,” Albrecht, who scored a career high 24 points, said. “I thought we did that well. When we found, doing that, it opened up the inside stuff for our guards.”
Albrecht also had six rebounds, no bigger than the one with three seconds to play, followed by his free throw.
“I was nervous then, but I knew it was an important one,” Albrecht said of the rebound and free throw.
OWL HOOTS
n In addition to Fink and Albrecht, Harrison Steiger also scored in double figures for OIT, and Seth Erickson and Lachlan McKimm each were a field goal shy. Fink narrowly missed a double-double with his eight assists.
n Kaden Sand had 17 points, Stevie Schlabach 16 and Logan Davis 14 for the Beacons, while Shawn Carson had seven rebounds. Davis led his team with five assists.
n Northwest Christian was one of five teams to hand OIT a loss during the regular season, and the Beacons and Tech split their league games, each winning at home.
n Tech outscored NCU, 17-4, in fast-break points, while the Beacons held a 26-12 in scoring from the nonstarters.
n Both teams made at least half of their field-goal tries, and were a combined 29-for-36 at the free-throw line.
n NCU’s biggest lead was 10 points, which it had four times in the second half, while OIT’s biggest lead was six points, which it had twice in the first half.