The Hustlin’ Owls are off to their best start to conference play in program history after they vanquished Multnomah on Saturday night in a 90-63 road romp.
Tech senior Kellen Gerig posted a career-high 22 points and led the Owls with 8 rebounds. As a team, OIT vastly outrebounded Multnomah 42-27.
Off the bench, freshmen Keegan Shivers and Jamison Guerra contributed 17 and 14 points respectively. While he didn’t score, senior Scotty Burge managed 4 steals and tied Guerra with the team-high in assists — both had 5.
Oregon Tech (14-5, 11-0 CCC) leads the Cascade Collegiate Conference by a game. The College of Idaho, who OIT defeated at Danny Miles Court in early December, trail the Owls with a 10-1 conference record. Those two squads meet again on Saturday in Idaho.
But before the Owls face off with the Yotes, they play at Eastern Oregon on Friday.
Women: Oregon Tech 67, Multnomah 58
With just over five minutes to play in the final quarter, the Tech women watched a resurgent Multnomah squad claim a hard-fought, two-point lead that had been coming for much of the second half.
But Tech would close out the game with a 14-3 run that guaranteed them their sixth straight win — counting a pair of wins from COVID-related forfeits.
Freshman Shelby Blodgett shined with a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds while junior Melissa Lee also grabbed a dozen rebounds.
Maddyson Tull posted 12 points while Olivia Sprague added 11 off the bench.
The Lady Owls (14-4, 7-4) sit in fifth place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and will have a great opportunity this weekend to make up some ground.
On Friday, they travel to face Eastern Oregon (conference second place), followed by a Saturday trip to the College of Idaho — who sit just behind Tech in sixth.