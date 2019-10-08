The battle is on for the championship of the Oregon Tech Fall Invitational golf meet at the Running Y.
After one round Monday, host OIT is tied for the men’s team lead with LaVerne University, each with a 300, with three more teams within nine strokes of the lead, including Menlo College at 301.
The women’s team race is settled with one round to play.
Golfers tee off at 10 a.m. today for their final 18 holes.
OIT has a 301 women’s score, while Simpson, which had the only other complete team, is well behind the nationally ranked Hustlin’ Owls.
The battle is among the men’s teams.
Multnomah University’s Geoff Strong takes a one-stroke lead into the finals, and was the only player to break par of the 7,055-yard, par 72 men’s course. There were 10 other players within four strokes of the lead.
Among those were OIT’s Michael Gray and Jared McBride, both tied for third with three other players, all at 73. Tech’s Preston Luckman finished Monday’s round at 75.
There were 26 men within 10 strokes of the lead in the battle for medalist honors.
“The men dodged a bullet today,” OIT coach Jeff Corkill said. “They will need to play better (today) to come out on top. I am pleased, though, that we are sitting in the position we are, but disappointed in how we played.”
In the women’s meet, the top six scores were turned in by OIT players on the 5,860-yard, par 72 course.
Payton Canon finished the first round at 2-over, while Aerin Song and Ashley Zhu both were another shot back. The top six all are within five strokes of each other as Tech carded a 301 team score on a warm October day.
“The women played well and will look to get under the 300 team score (today),” Corkill said.
The best score turned in by a female golfer not from OIT came from Simpson University’s Arianna Castaneda, who finished with an 81.
After today’s round at the Running Y, the OIT men will have one final tournament before the winter break, and Tech will travel to Mesa, Ariz., to play in the NAIA Preview Tournament on the Las Sendas Golf Course which will host the national championships in May.
The preview tournament will be played Nov. 3-4.
OIT’s women, meanwhile, have one final fall event and travel to Rohnert Park, Calif., to play in the Sonoma State Invitational Oct. 14-15.