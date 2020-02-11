Oregon Tech held off a late Southern Oregon rally Tuesday to post an 82-78 victory as the Hustlin’ Owls begin a five-game, 12-day homestand.
Tech is now 10-6 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, and 20-6 overall, with a two-game series this weekend against Walla Walla, which begins with a 3 p.m. Friday game.
The win also leaves OIT in a position, if it presses its home-court advantage, of finishing second or third in the league.
SOU, which fell to 14-4 in the league and 20-6 overall, would have lose its final two games for Tech to have any shot at second place.
Tuesday, the Hustlin’ Owls opened up a 72-57 lead with just under five minutes left to play.
Tech still led by double figures with 38 seconds to play.
Aaron Borich then hit a pair of three-point goals and a free throw as the eighth-rated Raiders cut their deficit to 80-76 with 17 seconds to play.
Mitchell Fink made 2-of-4 free throws to pad the lead, and SOU capped the scoring when Tate Hoffman had a tip-in as the buzzer sounded to let the 12th-rated Hustlin’ Owls knot the season series between the teams at a win each.
In a game which was tied six times and had six lead changes, a key number for Tech was its 16-8 edge in points scored off turnovers in the oldest rivalry — with more than 250 games between the teams — in OIT history.
OWL HOOTS
n OIT also hosts Walla Walla at 8 p.m. Saturday.
n OIT and Southern both will then host Warner Pacific and Multnomah in the final regular season games for all four schools the weekend of Feb. 21-22.
n Fink finished with a game-high 28 points and nine assists. His four three-point baskets allowed him to pass Austen Flint into sixth place on the OIT career list with 199. Injured teammate Seth Erickson is just ahead of Fink on the list with 205 three-pointers.
n Tyler Hieb returned to the OIT lineup after missing several games because of an injury, and finished with six points.
n Garret Albrecht led Tech with nine rebounds, while Matt Van Tassell, Lachlan McKimm and Harrison Steiger also scored in double figures for the Hustlin’ Owls.
n Tate Hoffman led Southern with 22 points and nine rebounds, and Borich had a team-high six assists.