OLYMPIA, Wash. — After spotting The Evergreen State College a quick, 1-0, lead, Oregon Tech rallied for a 2-1 men’s soccer victory that lifted the Hustlin’ Owls into the Cascade Collegiate Conference playoffs.
Jack Warner scored the first of his two goals 15½ minutes into Saturday’s contest, and that came two minutes after the Geoducks had taken the lead.
Warner’s goal with just under 12 minutes left to play lifted Tech into the lead, and helped them to a 7-5-1 league record and a spot in the playoffs for the second straight season. Tech will take a 10-5-3 mark into the postseason.
OIT will enter the league tournament in fifth place, and will meet fourth-place Providence (8-5-0) in the quarterfinals. The conference playoffs will be played in Springfield, with complete pairings and game times to be released some time today.
“Having inherited this group right before the season, this finish is very meaningful to me,” OIT coach Brandon Porter said. “They guys should be very proud of their performance (Saturday), and performances throughout the season.
“Now we can rest and recover, and prepare for the postseason.”
Saturday, Lucas Hale assisted on both Warner goals, with Daniel Blessinger being credited with an assist on the second score. The match was Blessinger’s first field action since an injury two weeks ago.
Both teams had four shots on goal Saturday.
The Geoducks, 6-7 in the league and 8-9 overall, still could reach the postseason.
Friday’s Match
Northwest University 2, Oregon Tech 0
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Northwest University made a pair of first-half goals stand as the Eagles kept their Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer playoff hopes alive with a 2-0 victory Friday over Oregon Tech.
Jordan Travis and Elliot Misic scored for the Eagles, who are in a four-team battle for fourth place in the league standings.
Tech did manage to put seven of its 12 shots on goal, but was unable to put the ball in the back of the net. Warner had three of OIT’s shots on goal.
The Eagles, meanwhile, put seven of their 17 shots on goal.