History will be on the minds of the Oregon Tech men’s basketball team this season.
n One, the Hustlin’ Owls would like to become the first Cascade Collegiate Conference basketball team to play in back-to-back national championship games.
n Two, this year’s NAIA Division II national tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., will be the last before all NAIA teams, as they do in other sports, have a combined championship.
n Three, only two other schools have made the Division II finals back-to-back.
n Four, the Hustlin’ Owls would like to become the first school to win the Division II title four times. Tech is one of four schools to have won the title three times since Division II play began in 1992.
“Obviously, our goals are high,” fourth-year head coach Justin Parnell said of a team which opens its season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with an exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers at Danny Miles Court.
“We would be short-changing ourselves if we didn’t. When you reach the point we did last year (without the final success),” Parnell said, his voice trailing off. “We felt we were good enough to win it.”
The biggest concern for the coaching staff is keeping the Hustlin’ Owls players motivated, but with the seniors who return this season, Parnell said that likely will not be an issue for the team picked to win its second straight conference championship by the league’s coaches.
“We have great seniors, but we still have to go day-by-day, and not get caught up in looking ahead,” Parnell said. “If our mind is not on every game as it comes along, we might not make the tournament.”
The league thought it was slighted a year ago when only OIT and The College of Idaho reached the national tournament, and both played in the semifinals.
Parnell said the league is every bit as good as it has been when there were up to four conference teams advancing to the national championships.
“Defense is always the challenge,” Parnell said. “There is always so much focus on us playing fast, passing the ball well and shooting well” that defense still needs to be stressed.
“We’ll go as far as we want to defend,” he said. “At the nationals, we played as well defensively as we ever have. We played together well on defense.”
Having the team’s top stopper, Tyler Hieb, return is a start.
Hieb is one of five seniors on the roster — along with first-team All-American Mitchell Fink, Seth Erickson, Kellen Gerig and Jordan Henderson, the latter coming off a redshirt season when he recovered from an injury.
Almost everyone else from last year’s team returns, along with a pair of redshirts and two talented incoming freshmen.
Tech will have as much height as it ever has had.
The wings are talented enough to add depth to the post position.
“Our fans should know that every time we step onto Danny Miles Court they will see our team run,” Parnell said, and noted: “Our fans always might see the most unselfish team they’ve ever seen. Our guys know they might play fewer minutes because of our depth.
“I hope our fans see a team which is much improved on defense.”
If that happens, the Hustlin’ Owls might be back in Sioux Falls.
OWL HOOTS
- Skyler Bradford appears headed toward a redshirt season. The other players who redshirt this year likely will not be determined until early next week.
- Henley graduate Kyle Hadwick is one of Tech’s redshirt freshmen, along with Jesse Higgins. Newcomers this year are Kam Osborne and Luke Arzner.
- Others who return this season are juniors Harrison Steiger, Scotty Burge and Garret Albrecht, and sophomores Kasison Faust, Lachlan McKimm and Matt VanTassell.
- OIT plays its first counting game Wednesday, Oct. 30, when the Hustlin’ Owls host the Northwest Indian College.
- California Merced and Antelope Valley University will join OIT and Southern Oregon for Tech’s home tournament Nov. 15-16. The other nonleague home game will be Nov. 27 against Maine Fort Kent.
- League play begins Dec. 6 at The Evergreen State College, and Nov. 7 at Northwest University.
- Bethel of Indiana (1995, 1997, 1998), Indiana Wesleyan (2014, 2016, 2018), Cornerstone of Michigan (1999, 2011, 2015) and Oregon Tech (2004, 2008, 2012) are the three-time NAIA Division II national champions.
- Northwestern of Orange City, Iowa, has two titles (2001, 2003).
- Bethel will be the only team to play in the championship game three straight times (1997, 1998 (when it clipped OIT with a buzzer beater) and 1999 (when it was second).