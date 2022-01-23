The Hustlin' Owls suffered their first loss of conference play Saturday afternoon, falling in a tight 59-56 road game against No. 13 College of Idaho.
With just under seven minutes to go, Tech trailed by 10 and embarked on a 10-3 run to nearly erase the deficit in the game's final seconds.
A Matt Van Tasell tip-in put the Owls within one point with just 43 ticks left but a couple of made free throws from the C of I's Ricardo Time a few seconds later meant that Tech needed a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.
That last-second shot missed the mark and meant that Tech (15-6, 12-1 CCC) now shares Cascade Collegiate Conference first place with the College of Idaho (18-3, 12-1).
The loss also snapped an 11-game win streak (counting a couple of COVID forfeits) that Tech started with a home win over the College of Idaho back on Dec. 3.
Van Tassell led all scorers in the game with a 14-point performance that was bolstered by a 4-for-5 outing from beyond the 3-point line.
In the battle of the boards, the 'Yotes outrebounded Tech 45-30.
Of course, the loss can't fully overshadow the Owls road win over Eastern Oregon on Friday night. Tech held off EOU to grab a 65-58 road win.
Big man Joey Potts led the Owls with 13 points while Kellen Gerig added 12 and Van Tassell also contributed a dozen — on another 4-for-5 deep shooting performance. On the weekend, the junior went 8-for-10 from deep.
Tech will look to keep their grip on first place when they return to the friendly confines of Danny Miles Court to host a pair of conference foes from Washington.
On Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Owls face Evergreen State (3-10, 3-14) on what's been dubbed Hawaiian Night. Then on Saturday, Tech takes on Northwest (9-9, 6-7) at 5 p.m.