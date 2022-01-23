OIT Men's Basketball vs. Seattle Mountaineers

Oregon Tech junior forward Matt Van Tassell (45) drives towards the basket during the exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers on Oct. 23, 2021, at Danny Miles Court.

 Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America

The Hustlin' Owls suffered their first loss of conference play Saturday afternoon, falling in a tight 59-56 road game against No. 13 College of Idaho. 

With just under seven minutes to go, Tech trailed by 10 and embarked on a 10-3 run to nearly erase the deficit in the game's final seconds.

A Matt Van Tasell tip-in put the Owls within one point with just 43 ticks left but a couple of made free throws from the C of I's Ricardo Time a few seconds later meant that Tech needed a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

That last-second shot missed the mark and meant that Tech (15-6, 12-1 CCC) now shares Cascade Collegiate Conference first place with the College of Idaho (18-3, 12-1).

The loss also snapped an 11-game win streak (counting a couple of COVID forfeits) that Tech started with a home win over the College of Idaho back on Dec. 3. 

Van Tassell led all scorers in the game with a 14-point performance that was bolstered by a 4-for-5 outing from beyond the 3-point line. 

In the battle of the boards, the 'Yotes outrebounded Tech 45-30.

Of course, the loss can't fully overshadow the Owls road win over Eastern Oregon on Friday night. Tech held off EOU to grab a 65-58 road win. 

Big man Joey Potts led the Owls with 13 points while Kellen Gerig added 12 and Van Tassell also contributed a dozen — on another 4-for-5 deep shooting performance. On the weekend, the junior went 8-for-10 from deep. 

Tech will look to keep their grip on first place when they return to the friendly confines of Danny Miles Court to host a pair of conference foes from Washington. 

On Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Owls face Evergreen State (3-10, 3-14) on what's been dubbed Hawaiian Night. Then on Saturday, Tech takes on Northwest (9-9, 6-7) at 5 p.m.

