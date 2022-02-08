The 246th meeting of the Owls and Raiders did not disappoint.
After leading for much of the contest, Oregon Tech suddenly found themselves on the wrong end of a 14-0 run from Southern Oregon, handing the Raiders the lead with about eight minutes to go.
A pair of free throws from Tech’s Keegan Shivers stopped the bleeding and when SOU responded with another made jumper, Shivers hit a three to keep the Owls in it and help them along a game-clinching 25-13 run to help Tech down their rivals from over the hill 79-73 in a massive conference game.
“We had to fight throughout the whole game,” Shivers said. “We got down a little bit but just made big plays.”
Shivers would go on to hit the game-tying 3-pointer and a pair of go-ahead free throws on his way to a game-high 23 points.
After making those shots, Shivers said he was feeling “confidence really. Just knowing that my team is behind me and they want me taking those shots.”
Aside from the tight contest on the court, the matchup had all the makings of a rivalry. Hooties Hooligans — the OIT student section — were packed, pink and loud. Tuesday was also Tech’s Pink Out night to raise awareness for the continued fight against breast cancer.
As a team, Tech shot 42.2 percent from the field, including an 8-for-16 effort from deep. OIT also went 17-for-21 from the free throw line. Shivers helped mightily in both categories, going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and 10-for-10 at the free-throw line.
The Owls also played a clean game, only forking over seven turnovers — tied for their second-lowest of the year — and also totaled a season-low eight fouls.
Shivers wasn’t the only Owl to have a strong game, senior Kellen Gerig scored 13, Joey Potts posted 11 and Matt Van Tassell put up 10.
Southern Oregon’s Atmar Mundu led the Raiders with 17 points.
Next up for Tech, the Owls host Multnomah on Black Out for Hunger night at 7:30 p.m. Their regular season home finale comes on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Warner Pacific.
“This is gonna be a fun weekend,” Shivers said. “Hopefully everybody comes out and we’re gonna have another two great games.”
Standings watch
With the win, Tech (19-7, 16-2 CCC) stays in a tie for Cascade Collegiate Conference first place with No. 10 College of Idaho (22-4, 16-2).
With just a few games remaining, Southern Oregon (14-12, 11-7) falls into a third-place tie with Corban.