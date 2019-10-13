Oregon Tech used three second-half goals Friday to hand sixth-rated Eastern Oregon its first women’s soccer loss of the season, 3-1, as the Hustlin’ Owls on the OIT soccer field.
After a scoreless first half, Tech would score the first three goals of the second half against the highest ranked team from the Cascade Collegiate Conference, including one by Amanda Seward 4½ minutes into the period.
Maddie Miller then scored twice for the Hustlin’ Owls, who upped their league record to 3-0-2.
Eastern, which scored with just over five minutes to play, fell to 4-1-1 in the conference.
“The women played a solid game and beat a team that is very highly regarded,” OIT coach Brandon Porter said.
“When we decide we want to complete and bring the best versions of ourselves, we are capable of some pretty good soccer. I thought Amy Morikawa and Aimee Bruner showed great defensive resolve, and Myra Mull and Hailey Satyna were crucial to closing out the game.”
Seward’s sixth goal of the season came on a penalty kick.
Miller then notched her fifth and sixth goals of the season, with assists from Haley Janky on the first and Kyra Cambra on the second as Tech took a 3-0 lead with just under 10 minutes to play.
OIT scored on its only three shots on goal.
Eastern, which was stifled by the Tech defense, had eight of its 13 shots on goal, with Jenna Stiehr recording seven saves.
The win made OIT 6-2-3 on the season, while Eastern fell to 7-1-2.