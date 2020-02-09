EUGENE — There would be no last-second frustration Saturday at Northwest Christian’s Morse Event Center.
Oregon Tech outscored host NCU in all four quarters, netted 57 percent of its field-goal tries and enhanced its chances for a home Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s playoff game with an 89-78 victory over the Beacons.
NCU, ranked No. 17 in the country, had scored with less than a second on the clock for a 75-73 win at Oregon Tech a couple of weeks ago.
There would be no chance of that happening Saturday in a game in which the Hustlin’ Owls held leads of as many as 13 points to hand NCU only its third conference loss of the season. The Beacons are 19-5 overall, and 13-3 in the league.
Tech, meanwhile, will take a 15-10 season record into another crucial game when it hosts Southern Oregon at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to begin a stretch where the Hustlin’ Owls play their final five regular season games at Danny Miles Court.
OIT is 9-6 in the league, and Saturday’s win allowed the Owls to sweep the road series against two teams ahead of them in the league standings. SOU also is just ahead of Tech in the conference.
Kristin Farrell, who was 5-for-8 from the floor, notched a career high 29 points and had a team-high three steals in the win over Northwest Christian. Amanda Constant and Makaila Napoleon also scored in double figures for Tech, with Courtney Clemmer and Kylie Meadows both a field-goal shy.
In addition to shooting well, OIT held an edge in rebounds, with Constant and Napoleon leading the team with eight and seven, respectively.
Saturday’s game was tied once, at 2-2, and there was a single lead change after the Beacons had taken the initial, 2-0, lead in the game.
Friday’s Game
Oregon Tech 61, Corban 59
SALEM — Oregon Tech held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by Corban to claim a 61-59 victory which enhanced OIT’s hopes of being able to get a home-court game in the conference playoffs.
Tech had taken a 47-33 lead into the fourth period.
Kristin Farrell, who led the Hustlin’ Owls with 15 points, scored on a layup to beat the buzzer for the win at the C.E. Jeffers Sports Center.
Maddyson Tull added 12 points, and Amanda Constant finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for OIT, which completed a season sweep of the series against Corban.
Tech had to overcome a 49-34 rebounding deficit, a battle former North Lake standout Kendra Murphy helped the Warriors accomplish with a 15-rebound effort. She also had three points. Shaelie Burgess had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Corban.