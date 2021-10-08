Both Oregon Tech cross country teams cruised to easy wins on Friday, as Hustlin' Owls packed the top-10 of both the men's and women's races at the Running Y Resort in a meet featuring only conference teams.
On the men's side, eight OIT runners filled the top-10 with Mark French, Jonas Hartline and Nick McMillen taking the first three spots in that order. Owls made up half of the top-10 in the women's race as Faith Widman, Delani Dietrich and McKenzie Morgan placed second through fourth.
Friday's meet in Klamath Falls was the Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview — a sneak peek of what may transpire at the Running Y Resort when the Owls host the conference championship meet on the same course on the morning of November 5.
Aside from Oregon Tech, much of the conference's top teams were absent from the preview meet. Still, both Tech teams made easy work of Bushnell, Multnomah and Walla Walla.
The goal in cross country is for your team to score as little points as possible and on the men's side, Tech put up 17 points, burying second-place Bushnell, who had 65. The OIT women put up the lowest score possible with 15 points but only had to best Bushnell, the only other team who entered enough runners (five) to actually score points.
The conference is among the NAIA's best when it comes to cross country this year, as further evidenced by the latest coaches' poll released on Wednesday.
The CCC has six men's teams listed in the national Top-25 and with their meet win at the Bowles Invite last week, the Owls gained an exceptional eight spots to be ranked No. 9 — highest of any team in the conference at the moment. In that meet, Oregon Tech surpassed Lewis-Clark State and Southern Oregon, who were both in the top-10, but have since dropped to No. 12 and No. 14 respectively.
Four CCC women's teams are in the Top-25 this week. No. 9 College of Idaho and No. 10 Southern Oregon are highest ranked. Oregon Tech has dropped out of the Top-25, where they started the season, but are still receiving votes.
Team results
Men's — Oregon Tech 17, Bushnell 65, Multnomah 79, Walla Walla 80.
Women's — Oregon Tech 15, Bushnell 43.
Individual Top-10
Men's 8K — Mark French, OIT, 25:04.3; Jonas Hartline, OIT, 25:21.9; Nick McMillen, OIT, 25:42.5; Justin Corralyanez, Walla Walla, 26:05.2; Toby Ruston, OIT, 26:16.6; Joe Wilkinson, OIT, 26:22.0; Thomas Long, OIT, 26:27.8; Tychon Preston, OIT, 26:48.0; Linus Rueegger, Bushnell, 26:52.2; William Su, Walla Walla, 27:13.3.
Women's 5K — Shiloh Najjar, Multnomah, 18:50.5; Faith Widman, OIT, 19:17.2; Delani Dietrich, OIT, 19:48.4; McKenzie Morgan, OIT, 20:01.8, Anais Mills, Multnomah, 20:06.1; Hannah Mason, OIT, 20:08.5; Makenna Stock, Multnomah, 20:15.5; Rachel Newhard, OIT, 21:25.9; Isabell Webber, Bushnell, 21:26.0; Aneykah McCall, Bushnell, 21:58.7.