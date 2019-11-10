PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Seth Erickson and Mitchell Fink both toyed with triple-double efforts Friday to help Oregon Tech complete its quick trip to Arizona with a 74-53 victory over Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Tech snapped the second tie of the game with five straight points to take a 10-5 lead early in the first half and never trailed against the Eagles.
ERU stayed close until the Hustlin’ Owls used a 6-0 spurt to take a 25-18 lead on the way to a 15-point advantage four minutes before halftime. Fink’s three-point basket gave Tech a 37-24 lead at the break.
A Scotty Burge three-pointer 2½ minutes into the second half gave OIT a double-digit lead for good, 42-31, and the second-rated Owls would hold their biggest advantage at 24 points late in the game to push their record to 4-0.
Erickson led all scorers with 22 points, an effort which allowed him to become the 35th player in OIT history to reach 1,000 or points for his career. Erickson now has 1,013 career points. He also had seven assists and six rebounds.
Fink, meanwhile, finished with 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Tech had a 51-31 edge in rebounds, and had 24 assists on its 29 baskets against Embry-Riddle, which fell to 1-2 on the season.
“It was another solid defensive effort by the guys,” OIT head coach Justin Parnell said.
“We did an outstanding job holding two opponents on the road to an average of 48 points a game. We have a lot to clean up, and things get tougher from here on out, but if we keep defending like we have been, we are a pretty dang good basketball team.”
OWL HOOTS
■ OIT continues its road travels and plays at Simpson University at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
■ Tech next plays at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday against California Merced in OIT’s annual home tournament. The Hustlin’ Owls also will meet Antelope Valley, that game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Danny Miles Court.
■ Burge added 12 points to Tech’s Friday win.
■ Matt VanTassel and Kaison Faust also had seven OIT rebounds, while Garret Albrecht had six.
■ Fink’s scoring allowed him to join Levell Hesia, Ryan Fiegi and Herb McEachin in OIT’s 1,600-point club. His trio of three-point baskets allowed him to pass Fiegi on Tech’s career chart, and Fink now has 146 treys for his career.
■ Erickson had four three-pointers, pushing his career total to 163, which has him tied for with Joseph Foster and Brandon Halter13th all-time at OIT.