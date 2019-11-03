Oregon Tech will host Cal State Maritime at 3 p.m. Sunday in a game which has been moved to Klamath Falls because of fires and power outages on the CSU campus and north of the Bay Area.
All general admission seating for the game will be $5, and reserved seats will sell for their usual $9 per ticket.
The Keelhaulers, who are 2-0, are one of the few teams to have played OIT at least five times and hold an edge in victories. CSU Maritime leads the series with the Hustlin’ Owls, 5-2.
“With Cal Maritime’s campus being closed through the week, we are happy to help accommodate (the Keelhaulers) so we can get this game in,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “Coach (Brendan) Rooney and Cal Maritime are class act and very good basketball team.”