OIT's Sydni Nakamura

OIT goalkeeper Sydni Nakamura

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Sydni Nakamura recorded a career-high eight saves in recording her sixth career clean sheet, as Oregon Tech and Simpson University played to a scoreless draw Thursday in Redding, Calif.

Nakamura faced 12 shots on a hot afternoon, making five stops in the opening half and adding three saves in the first 20 minutes of the second half.


