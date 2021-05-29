FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves team owner Glen Taylor speaks in Minneapolis, in this June 6, 2014, file photo. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club. He's selling to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The news was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the negotiation speaking on condition of anonymity because league approval was still pending. Taylor previously said the deal was contingent on Lore and Rodriguez keeping the team in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)