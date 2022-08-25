The 2021 Oregon Tech men’s soccer season was one for the record books.
Not only did the Hustlin’ Owls win their first Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season and tournament titles, but the squad made its first appearance at the NAIA National Championships in the 14-year history of the program.
The key to the success was OIT’s defense – as the Owls led the entire NAIA in goals-against average (0.38), holding opponents to eight goals in 21 games. Tech recorded 13 clean sheets – including a scoreless draw in the NAIA Championships against Lyon (Ark.) – a match the club lost in penalties.
A year later, much is the same for the Hustlin’ Owls, but things have changed.
First-year coach Sean McManamon has replaced Casey Tate (who is now an assistant at Division I Grand Canyon), with the squad returning its entire goalkeeping crew and three of its four starting defenders – having to replace All-CCC pick, Kyle Sanchez.
“Training has been feisty,” McManamon said. “We have a competitive mindset and the boys have responded well. This team loves to be together; we are truly a family. We have no weak links – everyone has shown that they belong here.”
It starts in goal with Joel Witts, the 2021 CCC Defensive Player of the Year and NAIA All-American. The senior ranked fourth in the NAIA with a 0.40 goals-against average, holding opponents to eight goals in nearly 1,800 minutes.
Juniors Connor Caslin and Joshua Morgan will serve as the back-up goalkeepers, providing a safety net behind Witts. The duo saw limited action in 2021 – combining for 94 minutes played without allowing a goal.
“It is great to have three strong ‘keepers and knock-on wood, if anything ever happens to Joel, we have outstanding depth,” McManamon said. “His expertise is key to our success – it’s his fifth year and is going to be a huge piece for us. In sessions, you can see him open up, spreading the vocality to the group.”
In front of Witts, the Owls have a trio of quality center backs – each standing 6-foot-1 or taller.
Returning starter Reilly Combs is key in the middle – as the senior started all 20 games in 2021. He is joined by Sebastian Brunk, who will see extended playing time after serving in a reserve role a sophomore. The newcomer of the group, Cooper Hunt, has a big upside – as the 6-foot-4 freshman from Australia played at a high level prior to joining the Owls.
“The boys we have slotted in there have done a great job keeping the ball away from the net,” McManamon said. “It’s great to have a returning captain (Combs) at center back.”
On the outside, both starters return, with McManamon having the luxury of a deep pool of players to choose from.
Two-time All-CCC defender Brock Rideout has played in 48 career games and added a scoring punch in 2021, tallying eight goals with six assists. On the opposite side, Ryan Pearson has started all 26 games he has donned a Hustlin’ Owl uniform.
“Brock and Ryan do such a great job holding things down out wide and can lock players up one-vs.-one to not allow dangerous opportunities” the coach said. “I love it how Brock mixes between lines, which is dangerous for our opponents.”
Five others – three returners and two newcomers – will play behind Rideout and Pearson.
Senior Roni Rountree and juniors Ian Bermudez and Brandon Donat are battle-tested, combining for 43 appearances with the Owls. They will be joined by Ben Bradshaw from Forest Grove and Pima College transfer Eric McDonald.
“We have three of our four starters from our back line returning, giving us key experience,” McManamon said. “However, I believe the depth we have, especially with our outside defenders, will be huge.”