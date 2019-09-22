Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

To the editor:

Klamath Falls Babe Ruth would like to thank all the parents of players, individuals and local businesses that contributed to the 14-under team’s travel expenses.

They had a great postseason winning the Southern Oregon state championship and traveling to West Linn for the Pacific Northwest Regionals, winning two games before losing their final two games.

Without your support, the team would not have done as well as they did. Once again thanks to the local businesses and individuals for your support.

Lon Casebeer

