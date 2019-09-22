To the editor:
Klamath Falls Babe Ruth would like to thank all the parents of players, individuals and local businesses that contributed to the 14-under team’s travel expenses.
They had a great postseason winning the Southern Oregon state championship and traveling to West Linn for the Pacific Northwest Regionals, winning two games before losing their final two games.
Without your support, the team would not have done as well as they did. Once again thanks to the local businesses and individuals for your support.
Lon Casebeer