Before Saturday night, there was only one time that I was able to go into a teams locker room after covering a game.
In was in May of 2017, when I was shadowing a Portland sportswriter at a Portland Trail Blazer game.
Postgame locker rooms are awkward. You wait around for a player to return from the showers, hang out while they change their clothes before finally huddling around the player’s locker to ask questions about what just happened in the game. I don’t think anyone really enjoys it.
Then came Saturday night.
I wasn’t supposed to be covering Saturday’s Falcon game against Medford, many likely wished I wasn’t there. I asked for the assignment because I believe that if you write something critical — which was the case — then you should show up and face the players and coaches you were critical about.
If the players and coaches want to tell me to go kick rocks or pound sand, well they are more than welcome to. That didn’t exactly happen, Kaden Bolanos, however, did ask me how I liked my eggs. Over-medium, if you’re wondering.
Instead, after the game, I was escorted by Dave Snider, the head honcho of Klamath Falls Youth Basball into the Falcons’ locker room where the team that the day before I wrote was lucky to be in the state tournament was waiting.
Beneath the grandstands of Kiger Stadium myself, Snider and the dozen or so players chatted. They asked a lot of questions, so many that at times I wasn’t always able to address one question before the next one was raised.
Their questions of the column were legitimate, so were the gripes and I did my best to answered them honestly. Even if it was an answer that the players didn’t want to hear.
It would be naive of me to say that at the end we all hugged it out and left that locker room all on a common ground, resolving every issue and question that was brought up. That didn’t happen.
I am glad the conversation was had. I think these type of forums are healthy despite the disagreements, being uncomfortable and little progress being made. Did the players get something out of it? Maybe. I know that I did.
So why even write Friday’s column?
I believe sports should be a meritocracy. And chances are, you do, too.
Teams and players are to be rewarded based on individual talents, abilities and effort, leaving the politics that come with sports to the side.
More simply put: we, as fans, want sports to be fair.
It’s why we get on officials, referees and umpires when we feel that their calls are slanted towards the opposite team. Why we wanted College Football to do away with the BCS and the computers determining the National Champion and bring in a playoff system.
We want the players and teams to settle it on the field, court, diamond, mat, pool, whatever.
Sometimes, as much as we don’t want to admit it, another team or another player earned a victory over our favorite teams.
Take Dan O’Brien, the Henley High grad and Olympic Gold Medalist. Despite being the reigning world champion and favorite to bring home the Gold Medal in the ‘92 Olympics, he was left off the team because he failed to clear the bar in the pole vault three times and didn’t score enough points, while others did.
Sports is all about earning it. It’s what coaches preach to their players at all levels. Few things are handed to you in the sports world. If you want to prove you’re a playoff caliber team, you have to perform in the regular season. If you want to prove you are a championship-caliber team, you have to perform in the postseason.
American Legion Baseball kinda gets that, but not entirely.
With how the State Tournament is formatted, where the hosting team automatically gets a spot, it isn’t just one deserving team that’s left out of the tournament, it’s three. One of the state’s top-four teams doesn’t get an automatic qualifying spot. Two other teams don’t get the chance to play a three-game Super Regional with a chance to advance to the state tournament.
Three teams on the bubble with 16 or more wins this summer were left out of the postseason.
Seven teams in the state tournament had to earn their spot in the state tournament with their play on the field.
Three teams performed exceptionally well throughout the summer, won their areas and in return were awarded a spot in the eight-team field.
Four other teams played well enough in the regular season to earn a postseason berth. To advance to Klamath Falls, they had to win a three-game Super Regional.
One team was gifted — through the efforts of winning a hosting bid — a spot before the first pitch of the summer was even thrown.
That just doesn’t sit right with me.
Do I think the 2019 Falcons are the beneficiaries of the current format? Yes. And that was the first question asked in the locker room and that was the answer I gave.
They aren’t the first team this has happened to, and unless the American Legion considers a change to its tournament format, it won’t be the last.
This isn’t a bash on the players, or the work that the put in, or how they play the game. Within a couple minutes of being with them you could sense that they are tight-nit group despite the win-loss record. Lesser teams would have crumbled in those circumstances.
They worked to improve and played their best baseball at the end of the season when it could have been easy to phone it in and enjoy the final weeks of their summer vacation.
When they took the field in the state tournament against the state’s top teams, they certainly didn’t look out of place.
When writing columns I strive for four things: to be honest, accurate, balanced and fair. I wasn’t fair with Friday’s column to a group of young men who love playing the game of baseball and go about it the right way.
They didn’t deserve that.
And that was the last thing I told them before exiting the locker room.