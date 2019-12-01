There always are the murmurs — why do sports get so much attention?
I hear it.
I also know music, drama, debate and other activities can provide many of the same disciplines we find in sports, things like teamwork, learning how to win with grace and lose with grace, learning about oneself.
After reading several stories over the last couple of weeks, there might be a reasonable explanation.
The most recent was in a national sports magazine about how sports have helped pull Paradise, Calif., together after the devastating fires of a year ago. It was track and field, volleyball, softball and football.
Activities kept people connected.
With homes lost, families and friends were scattered around the area, as well as shifted to places in Oregon, Washington and Nevada.
As people attempted to rebuild their lives — a 4x400-meter relay team set a school record and kept friends from losing contact, volleyball players learned to understand community, and the list easily could go on.
The football team played for a Northern Section championship.
Sports kept hope alive.
Paradise is just the latest example.
I can think back of how college and professional football began to heal a nation after the loss of a president (John F. Kennedy) in 1963.
Sports helped heal a nation attacked Sept. 11, 2001.
Sports helped heal a nation after it was attacked at Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Sports have helped heal communities, states, schools after disasters, whether they be hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, deaths. Think Marshall University’s football team. Wichita State’s football team. Oregon wrestling.
The list could go on.
It should be noted, I played in my high school marching band and jazz band. I love music and found the most difficult ticket to get in Minnesota is for the St. Olaf Christmas Vespers. The same is true of vespers at my alma mater, Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Music needs to be part of the system.
A debate class helped, too.
Sports, however, have a unique way of serving as a rallying point, thus the attention.
Is there too much emphasis on sports. At times. No question. There are teams, though, which create the necessary tool by which a community, area, state come together. Just look at Washington, D.C., after the World Series.
CONFERENCE CLIPS
■ Tim McPherson and Faith Widman were named Oregon Tech’s Champions of Character award winners at the recent NAIA national cross country championships in Vancouver, Wash.
■ Southern Oregon men’s basketball coach Brian McDermott picked up his 500th career when the Raiders stunned No. 15 NAIA Division I Vanguard, 75-71, last weekend. McDermott had 117 wins at Dakota State University of South Dakota, and now is 384-343 at SOU.
■ SOU’s trip to Nebraska over the weekend for games against Midland (Lutheran) and second-rated Morningside was canceled because of travel issues.
■ Maine Fort Kent, which had been scheduled to play at Oregon Tech Wednesday, dropped its sixth straight game this season, 92-83, at New Hope Christian.
■ Women’s basketball coach Paul Starkebaum has been elevated to interim athletic director at Walla Walla University. The school is affiliated with the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.