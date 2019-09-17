With baseball, football, hockey and basketball all in play, fall is a busy season for sports fans.
It’s also a great time to plan a getaway to a hall of fame that honors each game’s history and its legendary players.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is located in the scenic village of Cooperstown, N.Y., about two hours from Syracuse.
It houses memorabilia from 150 years of the game, including team jerseys, baseball cards, special sections on historic ballparks and on legendary players like Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron. Fall’s events include the annual Baseball Film Festival, Sept. 20-21.
Other attractions in the area include hiking in Glimmerglass State Park and the Fenimore Art Museum, on the shores of Otsego Lake.
At the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio, the Lamar Hunt Gallery traces the history of the Super Bowl, using artifacts, footage and interactive kiosks to show how the game became a global phenomenon.
The Pro Football Today Gallery is filled with mementos from recent history-making performances.
The Hall of Fame is about an hour’s drive from Cleveland, where travelers can also pay a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The hall’s Stay Tuned exhibit explores the evolution of music on television, from American Bandstand to MTV.
At the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Mass., travelers can learn about more than 300 inductees, practice skills on the court and browse through memorabilia from the game.
Interactive attractions will let attendees measure their vertical leap and coach a team to victory.
The city is also home to The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, devoted to the life and work of Springfield native Theodor Seuss Geisel. The period from late September to early October is the perfect time to view brilliant foliage in the Berkshires region of western Massachusetts.
Hockey lovers can head to Toronto to visit the Hockey Hall of Fame.
It’s a chance to see the Stanley Cup, go one-on-one with animated versions of some of today’s greatest shooters and goalies, and explore the world’s largest collection of hockey memorabilia.
A new exhibit honors legendary players Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky. Toronto is Canada’s largest and most multicultural city. Toronto has plenty of attractions and fun neighborhoods to walk around, like Kensington Market, with its cafes, vintage shops and international cuisine.
Golf and tennis fans can also explore halls of fame.
At the World Golf Hall of Fame, near St. Augustine, Fla., visitors can learn about the history of the sport from its formative years in Scotland and use a golf simulator to get a taste of what it’s like to play at some of the world’s most famous courses.
The International Tennis Hall of Fame, in Newport, R.I., has more than 1,900 artifacts exploring the history of the game.